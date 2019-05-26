Dario Cataldo takes maiden stage victory as Roglič crashes and loses time on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Dario Cataldo (Astana) claimed victory on stage 15 after spending more than 200km out front in the day’s break, winning a sprint finish against Mattia Cattaneo (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermic).

It was a torrid day for Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) who first ended up on a team-mate’s bike, after a currently unspecified incident, before he crashed into a guard rail on a descent close to the finish line and lost 40 seconds to his GC rivals.

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), as well as the other contenders for the overall, took full advantage of this, as they had attacked in the closing kilometres and took time out of Roglič.

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) finished in the GC group that included Nibali and Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) to extend his overall lead.

During the stage, Cataldo and Cattaneo’s advantage drifted out to 12 minutes at one point, with the peloton eventually limiting the gap, but lacked the need to fully bring them back into the fold, although the GC group eventually only finished half a minute down.

Stage 15 developed into two races, with the GC battle continuing behind. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) opened up proceedings with a failed attack at 46km to go, before Miguel Ángel López (Astana) also stretched his legs.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) then got into difficulty with 18km remaining, losing time waiting for his team car and eventually taking team-mate Antwan Tolhoek’s bike.

Hugh Carthy attacked with 13km to go, looking to get himself back into the top 10 on GC, with Yates then going again before Vincenzo Nibali took his chance with a big attack and breaking free of the group.

Pink jersey holder Richard Carapaz (Movistar) went with him, the pair soon catching Hugh Carthy and beginning to reel in Cataldo and Cattaneo.

Roglič then crashed on a descent, losing valuable time to his rivals, as they all finished half a minute behind Cataldo.

Full race report to follow…

Results

Giro d’Italia 2019, stage 15: Ivrea to Como (232km)

1. Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana, 5-48-15

2. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giacattoli-Sidermic, at same time

3. Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 11 seconds

4. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First

5. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar

6. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, all at same time

7. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 36s

8. Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

9. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

10. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar, all at same time

General classification after stage 15

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar, in 62-24-00

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 47 seconds

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, at 1-47

4. Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 2-35

5. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar, at 3-15

6. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 3-38

7. Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 4-12

8. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos, at 5-24

9. Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 5-48

10. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 5-55