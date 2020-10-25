As it happened: Tao Geoghegan Hart beats Jai Hindley to overall victory at Giro d’Italia 2020

After 20 stages, the overall fight at the 2020 Giro d’Italia comes down to a final 15.7km time trial.

Britain’s Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) is in second place overall after his second stage win on Saturday’s final mountain stage, but sits on the same time as race leader Jai Hindley, who took the pink jersey from his Sunweb team-mate Wilco Kelderman on stage 20.

The two young riders will now battle it out against the clock on an entirely flat course in Milan, with the fastest rider taking what would be a career-defining victory at one of the world’s biggest races.

As race leader, Hindley will be last off the start ramp, three minutes after Geoghegan Hart sets off on his ride. The Australian race leader will wear the pink skinsuit for his ride, while Geoghegan Hart will wear the white as the next best young rider. Geoghegan Hart will set off at 15.09 (GMT) with Hindley off at 15.12.

Before the decisive GC battle though, 131 other riders will complete their races in Milan, with a number of specialist time triallists eyeing a late stage victory.

They’ll struggle to finish ahead of the in-form Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) though, with the world champion the winner on both the stage one and stage 14 time trials with dominant performances. His team-mate Rohan Dennis, who has played super-domestique for Geoghegan Hart in the mountains, will fancy capping off his race with a stage win, as will the likes of Victor Campenaerts (NTT) and Alex Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation).

The first rider off the ramp today at 12.40 will be Britain’s Jon Dibben (Lotto-Soudal), last in the overall general classification, with riders then setting off in minute intervals. That will switch to three minute intervals for the top-10 riders on GC, starting with Hermann Pernsteiner (Bahrain-McLaren) at 14.45.

You can follow the live text updates of all the action here, as the Giro d’Italia is completed for its 103rd edition.