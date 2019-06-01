Pello Bilbao beats Mikel Landa on the line to claim stage 20 victory of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Pello Bilbao (Astana) beat Mikel Landa (Movistar) in a sprint finish to the line after the final big day of mountains in the Giro d’Italia 2019.

Bilbao took his second stage win of this year’s race as Landa dislodged Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) from third place on GC as the Slovenian failed to finish in the front group, although Roglič is likely to take his podium placeback in the stage 21 time trial.

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) finished fourth to all but claim the overall victory as long as the Ecuadorian avoids disaster in the time trial in Verona tomorrow, with blue jersey holder Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) finishing third.

After a day of relentless attacking, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) finished fifth, finding himself unable to dislodge Carapaz during the stage.

Results

Giro d’Italia 2019, stage 20: Feltre to Croce D’Aune-Monte Avena (194km)

1. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana, in 5-46-02

2. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar, at same time

3. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, at 2 seconds

4. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar, at 4 seconds

5. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, at same time

6. Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First, at 15 seconds

7. Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott, at same time

8. Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 25 seconds

9. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 44 seconds

10. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, at same time

General classification after stage 20

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar, in 89-38-28

2. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, 1-54

3.Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar, at 2-53

4. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 3-06

5. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 5-51

6. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 7-18

7. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 7-28

8. Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 8-01

9. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos, at 9-11

10. Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin, at 12-50