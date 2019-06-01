Primož Roglič receives 10-second penalty after receiving long push from fan on stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) has received a ten-second time penalty after receiving a long push from spectators on stage 20 of the Giro d’Italia 2019.

With 11km to go as the riders tackled the Croce d’Aune second category climb, television pictures showed Roglič receiving a lengthy push from a spectator, with the Slovenian not attempting to get the fan to stop.

After finishing 54 seconds behind Mikel Landa (Movistar) on stage 20, Roglič slipped down to fourth place on GC, trailing the Spaniard by 13 seconds, but now with the additional 10-second penalty finds himself 23 seconds down heading into tomorrow’s final time trial stage.

Roglič was looking strong coming into the final week of racing, the best placed of the GC contenders, but struggled in the mountains in the third week, suffering mechanicals and crashes as well as losing time to his rivals.

Pello Bilbao (Astana) won stage 20, beating Mikel Landa on the line to claim his second victory at this year’s Giro, with his Astana team-mate Miguel Ángel López lashing out at a fan after causing him to crash 5km from the finish line.

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) leads the race, 1-54 ahead of Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), with Landa 2-53 back and Roglič now 3-16 down.