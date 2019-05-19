Primož Roglič takes time trial victory as Simon Yates loses time on stage nine of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) extended his lead over his GC rivals after taking victory in the stage nine time trial of the Giro d’Italia 2019.

The Slovenian beat Victor Campenaerts by 11 seconds after the Belgian suffered a disastrous mechanical, which the Lotto-Soudal rider says cost him over half a minute. Campenaerts switched to a road bike for the climb after dropping his chain, as his mechanic left the new Hour Record holder to come to a standstill on the road, needing a push from spectators.

Roglič extended his lead over his GC rivals and moved up to second in the overall classification. Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) posted a poor time, finishing 3-11 down on Roglič and losing 2-07 to Vincenzo Nibali, the Italian only losing 1-04 to the Jumbo-Visma rider and posting the fourth best time on the day.

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) rode a great time trial, going five seconds quicker than Nibali to finish third, on a day where the weather got progressively worse as it went on.

Tanel Kangert (EF Education First) finished fifth, followed by Chad Haga (Sunweb) and Bob Jungels (Deceuninck – Quick-Step). Brit Hugh Carthy put in one of the performances of the day, finishing eighth and only 1-30 down on Roglič’s time.

In the battle of the GC contenders, Miguel Ángel López also lost time, finishing 38th on the stage and 3-45 down on the Slovenian.

Valerio Conti (UAE Team Emirates) managed to hold on to his lead in the overall classification and will now keep the pink jersey through the rest day and the two flat stages that follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Full race report to follow…

Results

Giro d’Italia 2019, stage nine: Riccione to San Marino (34.8km)

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 51-52

2. Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 11 seconds

3. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 1-00

4. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, at 1-05

5. Tanel Kangert (Est) EF Education First, at 1-10

6. Chad Haga (USA) Sunweb, at 1-14

7. Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 1-16

8. Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education First, at 1-30

9. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana, at 1-43

10. Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermic, at 1-52

General classification after stage nine

1. Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates, in 35-13-06

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-50

3. Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale, at 2-21

4. José Joaquín Rojas (Esp) Movistar, at 2-33

5. Fausto Masnada (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, at 2-36

6. Andrey Amador (CRC) Movistar, at 2-39

7. Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team, at 3-05

8. Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 3-27

9. Giovanni Carboni (Ita) Bardiani-CSF, at 3-30

10. Pello Bilbao (Esp) Astana, at 3-32