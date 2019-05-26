Watch: The moment Primož Roglič crashed on the descent and lost valuable time on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia 2019

Primož Roglič had a day to forget on stage 15 of the Giro d’Italia 2019, as he lost 40 seconds to his GC rivals ahead of the second rest day.

With 18km remaining, Primož Roglič had a mechanical, and with a Jumbo-Visma team car not readily available, he was forced to jump on team-mate Antwan Tolhoek’s bike.

Just as the Slovenian was rejoining the GC group, the man who trails him in the overall classification, Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), attacked.

The other hopefuls for the overall followed the Italian, and Roglič could not react, therefore forced to chase on the descent into the finish. Not an ideal situation when on a team-mate’s bike.

Television pictures then captured the moment Roglič crashed into a guard rail round the corner on the descent.

The 29-year-old did not appear to be hurt, though, as he jumped back to his feet to continue the chase.

As Dario Cataldo (Astana) took his first Giro d’Italia stage win, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) led the GC group across the finish line 11 seconds later.

Roglič then followed, 40 seconds further down, losing valuable seconds as the riders head into the third and final week of the Giro d’Italia 2019.

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) held a slim, seven second lead over Roglič heading into stage 15, and has now extended that to 47 seconds.

Vincenzo Nibali has also clawed back vital seconds to the Slovenian, now trailing him by a minute, with a number of mountain stages remaining before the decisive time trial on the final stage of this year’s race on June 2.