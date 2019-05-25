Richard Carapaz claims victory and takes the pink jersey on stage 14 of Giro d’Italia 2019

Richard Carapaz (Movistar) claimed victory on stage 14 of the Giro d’Italia 2019 and took the pink jersey, leading Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) by just seven seconds in the general classification.

After Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) tested the GC group with a number of attacks, Carapaz launched off the front with 28km remaining, quickly opening up a gap and maintaining it over the summit of the Colle San Carlo and on to the descent into the finish.

With 12km left, he still had over 20 seconds advantage over the GC group, creeping up to a 30 second gap with just 8km remaining, taking a further 10 seconds after another kilometre.

With the GC group hesitating, Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) rejoined, recovering after being dropped on the previous climb, and went straight past as he began the mammoth task of reducing his nearly six-minute deficit to Roglič.

Carapaz was flying, extending his lead to 1-17 as the remaining kilometres ticked down to five, moving to within 40 seconds of Roglič’s GC lead.

Simon Yates was the lone poursuivant and finished second, a minute and a half behind Carapaz and just ahead of the GC group, taking back a few seconds on Roglič and the other contenders for the overall classification.

The GC group finished 1-54 down on Carapaz, enough for the Movistar man to take the pink jersey, as Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates) finished more than seven minutes down on the Ecuadorian.

Results

Giro d’Italia 2019, stage 14: Saint-Vincent to Courmayeur (131km)

1. Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar, in 4-02-23

2. Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-32

3. Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, at 1-54

4. Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe

5. Mikel Landa (Esp) Movistar

6. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana

7. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos

8. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

9. Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First, all at same time

10. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida, at 2-01