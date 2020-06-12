Here are the team leaders who will ride each Grand Tour in 2020

In this most unexpected of cycling seasons, anticipation for racing could hardly be higher.

When the WorldTour calendar gets going once again, riders and teams will likely be more motivated than usual to achieve results, with contracts up for renewal and sponsorship deals hanging in the balance.

While this uncertainty may not be good news for the industry of our sport, it should present us with some fantastic racing.

Take the Grand Tours, the start of the Giro d’Italia and the arrival of the Vuelta a España in Madrid usually spans four and a half months, but this year they will all be squeezed into a 71-day period. Exhausting, for both riders and fans, but also exhilarating.

With just over two months to go until the start of the French Grand Tour, teams have started revealing their squad for each of the three-week stage races, so we can get a sense of the names who will be competing for the biggest prizes in cycling this year, who will be duking it out on summit finishes for leader’s jerseys.

Updated as more riders are announced, here are the team leaders currently expected to line-up for the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a España.

Tour de France: August 29 – September 20

Egan Bernal (Ineos)

Chris Froome (Ineos)

Geraint Thomas (Ineos)

Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma)

Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma)

Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samsic)

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ)

Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale)

Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step)

Enric Mas (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Miguel Ángel López (Astana)

Mikel Landa (Bahrain McLaren)

Wout Poels (Bahrain McLaren)

Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Rigoberto Urán (EF Pro Cycling)

Ilnur Zakarin (CCC)

Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation)

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo)

Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates)

Sprinters

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Elia Viviani (Cofidis)

Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates)

Giro d’Italia: October 3-25

Richard Carapaz (Movistar)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step)

Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo)

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

Hugh Carthy (EF Pro Cycling)

Marc Soler (Movistar)

Sprinters

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma)

Fernando Gaviria (UAE Team Emirates)

Elia Viviani (Cofidis)

Vuelta a España: October 20 – November 8

Enric Mas (Movistar)

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates)

Sprinters

Jasper Philipsen (UAE Team Emirates)