Mitchelton-Scott change title sponsor to Manuela Fundación for the rest of 2020

Mitchelton-Scott have changed name mid-way through the season to ‘Team Manuela Fundación’ after completing a deal with their new title sponsor.

Parent company GreenEDGE Cycling, who joined the WorldTour in 2012, announced this transformation will involve a new jersey when racing resumes, trading the black and lime green for dark blue and pink.

A press release from the team says the deal is a “long-term” agreement, calling it “welcome news” during the difficult economic environment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manuela Fundación is a Spanish non-profit set to launch in October later this year, its stated aim being “to help create a more supportive world”.

The company is based in Granada and run by Francisco Huertas and his wife Maria Angustias Gonzàlez.

Gerry Ryan, the team owner of GreenEDGE Cycling, said: “After an unsettling and uncertain period, particularly in recent months, we are thrilled to have the support of Mr Francisco Huertas and the Manuela Fundación to ensure our future in 2021 and beyond.

“We have always believed in our product and values as a team for perspective partners, but the significance of this long-term deal is not lost on us, especially considering the recent hardships of not only the cycling world and sports industry, but the wider world’s health and economic climate.

“As an organisation, we are moved by the story of the Manuela Fundación and are looking forward to working with such a generous project and doing our part to contribute to their vision of helping to create a more supportive world.”