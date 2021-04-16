How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2021: Live stream the unforgettable Dutch Classic  

The 2021 edition of Amstel Gold Race is here – this is how you can watch the men’s and women’s editions of the Dutch Classic.

Amstel Gold Race has grown in prestige since its first edition in 1966 and is now one of the highlights of the spring Classics calendar.

The race, which takes place in the Netherlands, traditionally marks the turning point in the Classics season as the cobbled specialists make way for the climbers and Grand Tour contenders.

This year’s race may be missing former winner Mathieu van der Poel, but the start list is still stacked with talent, including Tom Pidcock, Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r-Citroen).

In the women’s race, we can expect a battle for the title with Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx), Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) and Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) all expected to ride.

Here’s how you can watch the 2021 Amstel Gold Race where you are:

How to watch Amstel Gold Race 2021 in the UK

For UK cycling fans, Amstel Gold Race will be broadcast on the usual platforms, GCN and Eurosport.

Coverage of the women’s race is up first from 10.05am on GCN+ and the Eurosport Player, running until 11.05am, followed by the men’s race from 1pm to 4.30pm.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for Amstel Gold Race 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream Amstel Gold Race 2021 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan

Watch the Amstel Gold Race 2021 in the US, Canada and Australia

In the USA, Canada and Australia, fans can watch Amstel Gold Race on FloBikes, with coverage of the women’s race starting from 5.05am EDT and running to 6.05am.

Then the men’s race follows from 8am to 11.50am.