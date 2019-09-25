LIVE: Yorkshire 2019 World Championships elite men’s individual time trial

Having trouble viewing on mobile? Click here



The UCI Road World Championships time trials come to an end on Wednesday with the elite men’s individual time trial from Northallerton to Harrogate.

A point to point course of 54km, the route takes in some testing uphill sections and some fast straight sections as well. With the weather set fairer than Tuesday’s U23 and women’s time trials, there should be some very fast times out on the course by the 57 riders competing.

Favourites for the day include Rohan Dennis (Australia), European champion Remco Evenepoel and Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (both Belgium), as well as four-time winner Tony Martin (Germany), Danish champion Kasper Asgreen, and Vuelta a España winner Primož Roglič (Slovenia).