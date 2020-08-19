Lizzie Deignan, Alex Dowsett and Tom Pidcock headline British squad for European Championships 

The British squad for the road European Championships has been confirmed, with Lizzie Deignan, Alex Dowsett and Tom Pidcock leading the charge.

Taking place in Plouay, France from August 24-28, the UEC Road European Championships will be the first competition for the Great Britain Cycling Team after the coronavirus lay-off.

>> Save up to 35% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

With huge talent lining up in the both the women’s and men’s races, British riders look to be in with a strong chance of taking home medals.

In the women’s road race, former world champion Deignan will be leading the team with support from Alice and Hannah Barnes, with Lizzy Banks completing the four-rider squad.

For the men’s road race, younger riders will be carrying the British hopes with Tom Pidcock, Gabz Cullaigh and Ethan Hayter lining up.

The rest of the men’s team on the road will be Alex Dowsett, Matt Holmes, Scott Thwaites, Matt Walls and Fred Wright.

In the European time trials, Lizzy Banks and Hayley Simmonds will race against the clock in the women’s race while Alex Dowsett will be the only British rider in the elite men’s category.

Pidcock will then also be racin the under-23 time trial alongside Ethan Vernon.

British Cycling performance director Stephen Park said: ““With the road race calendar still understandably uncertain, the European Road Championships are now a key feature for the Great Britain Cycling Team’s road squad and as such we are sending a strong team with real medal chances in each category and discipline.”

The 2020 World Championships, initially scheduled for Switzerland in late September, have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, as the UCI have said they will try to find an alternative venue for this year’s Worlds.

Despite the uncertainty, the British team are keen to use the Euros as a preparation race for the World Championships.

>>> Team Ineos announce squad for Tour de France 2020, with no Chris Froome or Geraint Thomas

Park said: “As a team, we are remaining optimistic about the road worlds taking place in some form, and the European Championships will serve as good preparations for that as well as providing a great racing opportunity in its own right. I know the team we are taking are keen to do the jersey proud, and I know the road team will be ready for whatever happens in the coming weeks.”

Great Britain Cycling Team for the European Championships 2020

Elite Women’s Road Race

Lizzy Banks

Alice Barnes

Hannah Barnes

Lizzie Deignan

Elite Women’s Time Trial

Lizzy Banks

Hayley Simmonds

Elite Men’s Road Race

Gabz Cullaigh

Alex Dowsett

Ethan Hayter

Matt Holmes

Tom Pidcock

Scott Thwaites

Matt Walls

Fred Wright

Elite Men’s Time Trial

Alex Dowsett

Under 23 Women’s Road Race

Anna Docherty

Jess Roberts

Anna Shackley

Amelia Sharpe

Under 23 Women’s Time Trial

Anna Docherty

Jess Roberts

Under 23 Men’s Road Race

Rhys Britton

Alfie George

Max Rushby

Ethan Vernon

Sam Watson

Xeno Young

Under 23 Men’s Time Trial

Tom Pidcock

Ethan Vernon