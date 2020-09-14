Lizzy Banks does it again at Giro Rosa 2020 – ‘I was hurting so much’

Lizzy Banks’s return at the Giro Rosa is a pretty goods one.

Of the two editions she has started not only has she completed both, a feat in itself for many, but she has won a stage in each race.

On stage four she won the 170km stage between Assisi and Tivoli after she and Eugenia Bujak joined forces just about exactly half way through the day. Once clear they pair worked flawlessly together to build a lead of over six minutes as they began descending towards the flat lands of the Roman Campagna.

With a five kilometre climb to the finish in Tivoli’s old town, the day’s stage had a sting in its tail and it was here, inside the final kilometre, as the road ramped up beyond 10 per cent, that Banks knew she had to make a difference.

“Just after one k to go there’s a steeper section, just before the cobbles,” Banks told us. “I was hurting so much but I know that as soon as I had the gap I knew that mentally she’d be f***ed behind me so I just carried on to the finish.”

Banks and her Equipe Paule Ka team had targeted today for a breakaway, but getting in it was easier said than done, said Banks.

“We thought if maybe we have a strong group then maybe we could go. I went alone and it came back, and I went again and I was alone again and I thought I cannot do this on my own, but then Eugneia Bujak came across and I knew she’s strong so I knew that we had a chance.”

The pair were initially chased by two lone pursuers, though they failed to gain much ground after not getting together, so it was left to Banks and Bujak to make it alone

“We were out for 85km, I thought maybe the peloton want a rest day so I said we’ve got to keep pushing. It was really hard and I didn’t want to have another situation like Plouay and get pipped on the line so in my head the whole time was working out where I had too attack her,” she explained, referring to how Lizzie Deignan out sprinted her after they had been in the winning break two weeks ago.

Monday’s win was no solo effort though. Equipe Paule Ka came to Italy looking for stage wins after their GC hopeful Clara Koppenburg was forced to withdraw with a broken foot, and a lot of effort had been spent in preparation, with staff conducting recces of important parts of the race.

Not only that, but they also hold fifth place over all with Mikayla Harvey secure in the best younger rider’s classification.

Having only begun cycling competitively in 2016, Banks has been on a strong upward trajectory and this is her second Giro stage win in two years. There have been a number of excellent rides, that win in Plouay the most recent, but it was to last year’s Giro win, also on the race’s longest day, that Banks turned for inspiration.

“I knew how good it good it felt to win last year and so that whole day I just had that feeling in my head and I was chasing that. I’m so happy, but I’m so tired right now.”