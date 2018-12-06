Lotto-Soudal unveil new jersey for 2019

The new season is weeks away and teams are revealing their new strips

Lotto-Soudal have unveiled their new kit for the 2019 season.

The Belgian WorldTour outfit will be sticking with their traditional black, red and white colours for the new year.

As the season approaches, teams are starting to confirm more details of their 2019 set-ups.

Lotto released a video on Thursday morning, unveiling the new kit design.

The jersey is mostly white with red shoulders and sleeves, and black spots near the bottom.

Rider Thomas De Gendt joined women’s team pros Puck Moonen and Lotte Kopecky to reveal the new design.

Team Sky have already released their new kit design for 2019 – a return to the classic black look.

Their new kit does however incorporate some dark blue over the shoulders which then fades down into the black the team has been known for.

The team said the inclusion of blue was partly to help promote Sky Ocean Rescue, a campaign to get people to use less plastic to help keep it out of the oceans.

The squad had killer whales on the backs of its jerseys at this year’s Tour de France as part of the same campaign.

Although the team retains Castelli as its kit supplier, this year’s simpler aesthetic without the “data stripes” around the body recalls the clean look it had when the kit was being supplied by Rapha.

Sky principal Dave Brailsford said: “Castelli share our attitude and outlook in their approach to research and development and we have been continually impressed by their pioneering work from the moment our relationship started. They have played a major role in our success over the past two seasons and are a big part of Team Sky.

“This year’s jersey is a special one for the team as we enter our tenth year on the road. The design is befitting of that landmark.”

One team that has kept its design firmly under wraps is the new CCC Team, which will take off where BMC Racing left off.

The team’s Pro Continental counterpart wear an eye-catching bright orange strip, but will the WorldTour team follow suit?