Marcel Kittel could sign with Jumbo-Visma, according to reports

Marcel Kittel could sign with Dutch WorldTour team Jumbo-Visma according to reports.

German sprint superstar Kittel has taken a step back from the sport after splitting with Katusha-Alpecin mid-season.

The 31-year-old has struggled to reach previous heights in recent years, announcing last month that he had quit the Swiss outfit saying “at this moment I am not able to train and race at the highest level.”

But Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports there may already be interest in Kittel from a new team.

Jumbo-Visma sports director Merijn Zeeman is believed to be interested in bringing Kittel on board, after the pair had great success while working together at Argos-Shimano.

Kittel is one of the greatest sprinters of his generation, having won 14 stages of the Tour de France, including five stages in the 2017 edition alone.

But he has struggled to perform after leaving Belgian super-team Deceuninck – Quick-Step at the end of that season.

We won just three races during his 17-month stint with Katusha-Alpecin, which caused a public breakdown of relations with team management.

This season he was pulled from the Tour de Yorkshire at the last minute and was not included in the squad for the Tour of California, shortly before the team announced his immediate departure.

Announcing the decision to quit the team, Kittel said: “In the last two months I have had the feeling of being exhausted.

“At this moment, I am not able to train and race at the highest level. For this reason, I have decided to take a break and take time for myself, think about my goals and make a plan for my future.”

He recently provided an update on his life since leaving the team, saying he had taken time for himself and is “doing well.”

Jumbo-Visma has developed into one of the most versatile team in the peloton, with genuine Grand Tour contenders like Primož Roglič and Steven Kruijswijk being bolstered by star sprinter Dylan Groenewegen and Classics specialist Wout Van Aert.