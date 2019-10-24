Mark Cavendish and Owain Doull take Madison victory on second night of Six Day London

Mark Cavendish continued his winning streak at Six Day London, taking victory in the Madison with team-mate Owain Doull.

The British pairing opened the second night of racing with a big win, taking home the first 20-minute Madison Chase ahead of French riders Bryan Coquard and Donavan Grondin.

Star sprinter Elia Viviani also claimed victory in the first 40-lap Derny, which helped bump him and team-mate Simone Consonni up to second place overall.

The evening’s team elimination race went to reigning Six Day London champions Yoeri Havik and Wim Stroetinga, who narrowly took Cavendish and Doull in a sprint for the line.

Next up was the 7.5km points race, won by Australia’s Caleb Ewan, while the second 40-lap Derny went to world champion Theo Reinhardt.

The final race of the night was a longer 25-minute Madison chase, which was taken by Viviani.

After the second day of racing, the general classification is led by the Coquart and Grondin on 171 points, with Consonni and Viviani second on 168.

Cavendish and Doull have moved up to fourth after getting back onto the lead lap and racking up 154 points.

In the sprint contest, Maximilian Levy continued to dominate, taking victory in both the 200m Flying Time Trial and the sprint final.

The Keirin went to Britain’s James Bunting, who finished ahead of German’y Robert Forstemann.

Levy continues lead the sprinter’s general classification.

In the 1878 Cup for under-21 riders, Dutch pair Vincent Hoppezak and Philip Heijnen took a second consecutive victory in the 40km Madison after also winning the opening night.

Racing continues on Thursday night (October 24).