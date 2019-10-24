Team Ineos rider Pavel Sivakov will take on 25-hour challenge Red Bull Timelaps

Team Ineos rider Pavel Sivakov is set to test his endurance this weekend during the 25-hour Red Bull Timelaps event.

The 22-year-old, a top-10 finisher in the Giro d’Italia and winner of multiple stage races, will be racing as part of a relay team for one full day from Saturday to Sunday (October 26-27).

Sivakov will follow in the footstep’s of Katusha-Alpecin’s Alex Dowsett, whose team finished third last year.

Speaking ahead of the race, Sivakov said: “I’m incredibly excited to be racing at this year’s Red Bull Timelaps. From everything I’ve read and watched, it seems like a unique race that should also be a lot of fun.

“It’s something completely different to a Grand Tour like the Vuelta or the Giro, so it will be good to do going into the off-season.

“And I’m sure it’s still going to be tough being part of a team that needs to ride for a full 25 hours.”

Sivakov will be racing as part of a team of Ineos employees.

Timelaps, now in its third year, will see teams of four and solo riders take on a closed 6.6km course at Windsor Great Park over 25 hours, as the clocks go back in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Solo riders can compete in the event for the first time this year, with the aim being to complete as many laps as possible.

>>> UCI releases names of 19 WorldTour teams for 2020

Returning this year is the ‘power hour’, where racers will be taken onto a shorter 4.5km loop for 60 minutes as all laps will count double.

Russian rider Sivakov will add some serious firepower to the 1,000 riders taking part.

He heads into the off-season after a breakthrough season, winning the Tour of the Alps and the Tour of Poland, also taking a top-10 finish in only his second Grand Tour.