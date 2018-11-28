Mark Cavendish to ride Assos kit for 2019 as Dimension Data announce new partnership

The South African team will be working with the Swiss brand to improve their clothing

Mark Cavendish will don Assos kit next season as Dimension Data announce a new clothing sponsor.

The South African team have announced partnership with Assos for the 2019 season, giving the team a fresh strip.

Swiss brand Assos and Dimension Data will work together to improve the kit on offer, testing the equipment at the highest level.

Dimension Data’s team principal Douglas Ryder said: “To have Assos partner with Team Dimension Data is a major coup for our organisation.

“The quality of their products is without peer and means that our riders will be kitted in the most technologically advanced products in the peloton.”

Assos will produce authentic and replica Dimension Data kits based on the new S9 bibshorts.

The team kit will be available from 2019.

Ryder added: “Our partnership will go beyond just the supply of apparel though, as we will work closely with Assos in the research and development of new items while they deeply share our team’s values through the association we have with the Qhubeka charity in changing lives through bicycles.

“The passion which the Assos team have already displayed with us is infectious and this mix will undoubtedly see us share many successes in the years to come.”

Assos will collect technical feedback from riders as kit is tested at the WorldTour level.

Riders will also collaborate with Assos on the research and development of products.

Assos chairman and CEO Phil Duff said: “The mission and ethos of Dimension Data pairs exceptionally well with out ‘Sponsor Yourself’ revolution and the spirit within the team is outstanding.

“Of Course, Assos will use all its resources to support the athletic goals of Dimension Data – we want to win races – but in addition, our missions are aligned with regards to making the world a better place by getting more people on bikes.”

Dimension Data have been partnered with Oakley since 2016, but the three-year Assos deal brings that relationship to an end.

The team are also switching bike sponsors, from Cervélo to BMC.