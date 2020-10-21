Mathieu van der Poel crashes out of Three Days of De Panne

Mathieu van der Poel has crashed out of the Three Days of De Panne.

The Dutch star was riding in the lead group of the 188km one-day race in Belgium, with just 16km left to the finish.

While battling to stay out of the chaotic crosswinds, Van der Poel was pinched side of the road at fell at high speed into a ditch.

After lying in the ditch for a moment, Van der Poel was eventually helped to his feet but looked unsteady.

Shortly after news came through that the Alpecin-Fenix rider had abandoned the race, which was expected to be his last road event of 2020.

It’s a disappointing end to the season for Van der Poel, who won his first Monument at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, beating his great rival Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).