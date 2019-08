Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycling live TV guide: where to catch the action

The BBC will be supplying all the live TV coverage you need from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The TV schedule is yet to be confirmed. However, we do know that there will be live coverage from the road and the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo.

The Olympics run from July 24 to August 9. Road cycling events take place on Saturday July 25 and Sunday July 26, with the time trials on Wednesday July 29.

The track events begin in Monday August 3 and conclude on Sunday August 9.

Mountain bikers take the floor on Monday July 27 and Tuesday July 28, with BMXers from Thursday July 30 to Sunday August 2.

Olympic cycling TV guide: event timings

Times listed are local times – we’ll bring you UK TV times when they become available.

Road race events

Saturday July 25, men’s road race, 11.00-18.15, (234km) Route

Sunday July 26, women’s road race, 13.00-17.35 (137km) Route

Time trial events

Wednesday July 29, men’s and women’s time trials, 11.30-17.20, (44.2km and 22.1km) Route

Track events

Monday August 3, 15:30 – 18:30

Women’s Team Sprint Qualifying

Women’s Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s Team Sprint First round

Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifying

Women’s Team Sprint Finals

Women’s Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Tuesday August 4, 15:30 – 18:10

Women’s Team Pursuit First round

Men’s Team Sprint Qualifying

Men’s Team Pursuit First round

Men’s Team Sprint First round

Women’s Team Pursuit Finals

Men’s Team Sprint Finals

Women’s Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

Men’s Team Sprint Victory Ceremony

Wednesday August 5, 15:30 – 19:00

Men’s Sprint Qualifying

Women’s Keirin First round

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women’s Keirin First round Repechages

Men’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Men’s Team Pursuit Finals

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals

Men’s Team Pursuit Victory Ceremony

Men’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Thursday August 5, 15:30 – 18:50

Men’s Omnium Scratch Race 14

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals

Women’s Keirin Second Round

Men’s Sprint 1/8 Finals Repechages

Men’s Omnium Tempo Race 24

Men’s Sprint 1/4 Finals

Women’s Keirin Third Round

Men’s Omnium Elimination Race 34

Women’s Keirin Final Places 7 to 12

Women’s Keirin Finals

Men’s Omnium Points Race 44

Men’s Sprint Final Places 5 to 8

Women’s Keirin Victory Ceremony

Men’s Omnium Victory Ceremony

Friday August 7, 15:30 – 19:15

Women’s Sprint Qualifying

Men’s Sprint 1/2 Finals

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals

Women’s Sprint 1/32 Finals Repechages

Women’s Madison Final

Men’s Sprint Final Places 3-4 & 1-2

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals

Women’s Madison Victory Ceremony

Women’s Sprint 1/16 Finals Repechages

Men’s Sprint Victory Ceremony

BMX events

Thurs July 30, BMX Racing Qualifiers, 10.00-12.00

Fri July 31, BMX Racing Finals, 10.00-12.20

Sat August 1, BMX Freestyle Qualifiers, 10.10-12.20

Sun August 2, BMX Freestyle Finals, 10.10-12.45

MTB events

Mon July 27, men’s cross country, 15.00-17.00

Tues July 28, women’s cross country, 15.00-17.00