Owain Doull signs new contract with Team Sky and hopes to target Classics

The young Welshman said he felt ‘out of his depth’ during his first year

Owain Doull has re-signed with Team Sky for another year and said he hopes to continue his progression in the Classics.

The 25-year-old added that he had “felt out of his depth” in the team during his debut year, but added he stepped up in 2018.

Welshman Doull joined Sky in 2016 from Team Wiggins, and Sky have confirmed he will remain with the team.

Doull said: “That first year with the team I felt a little out of my depth.

“I sometimes felt like I was trying to survive and get through race-to-race.

“This year I’ve found that I could have an impact on those races and it’s been nice to get back to the level I should have been after the 2016 Olympics.”

>>> Geraint Thomas reveals tension with Team Sky and Chris Froome during Tour de France

Doull suffered a frustrating 2017, contracting appendicitis early on which set his performance back.

This year he has ridden with Sky in a number of stage races, including the Tour Down Under, the Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Guangxi at the end of the season.

Doull also finished just outside the top 10 at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Previous successes include a team pursuit gold medal at the 2016 Olympics, and a third place finish overall at the 2015 Tour of Britain while riding for Team Wiggins.

>>> Cycling transfers 2019: All the ins and outs from the WorldTour

Doull said: “I feel like I’ve learned a lot here.

“It seems like the obvious and natural place to carry on that progression and hopefully next year I’ll see a bigger improvement again in the areas and races that I want to do well in.”

On his ambitions for the new season, Doull said: “My main aim is the Classics again.

“I want to carry on making that progression.

“I was happy with the difference between my first and second years in the Classics and I think with an extra few per cent next year, being that bit better, will allow me to go that much further into the races.

“I hope that jump will be a big one.”