Peter Sagan to race Volta a Catalunya as he continues comeback from coronavirus

Peter Sagan has changed his schedule to race in a support role at the Volta a Catalunya instead of starting his Classics campaign at the E3 Saxo-Bank Classic and Gent-Wevelgem, as he continues to make his comeback after having coronavirus.

The three-time world champion contracted the virus in early February and delayed the start of his season in order to properly recover.

Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) hasn’t looked like his old self by any stretch at Tirreno-Adriatico, his first race back after having the virus, so has altered his schedule so that he can find more racing form without the pressure of being the team’s leader.

The Volta a Catalunya organiser announced that he would be taking part earlier this week, confirming he is missing more of this season’s spring Classics. The Spanish race takes place between March 22-28 with E3 and Gent-Wevelgem taking place on March 26/28.

>>> Mark Cavendish is back in action in Belgium after solid second place in last race

The Slovakian will be going to Catalunya in support of Lennard Kämna and Felix Großschartner who will be targetting general classification success, with Sagan teaming up with young Belgian, Jordi Meeus in the sprint stages.

The two Classics that he will be missing are races in which he’s enjoyed much success in the past, winning E3 once and getting on the podium twice, as well as taking Gent-Wevelgem victory three times with an additional three podium finishes.

Sagan was originally down to have a very busy year with multiple goals including the Classics, a return to the Giro d’Italia as well as his next attempt at an eighth green jersey at the Tour de France.

After that he was due to ride the Olympics road race in July before competing for a fourth world road title in Flanders, Belgium in September.

Sagan is down to race Milan-San Remo before heading down to Spain for the Volta a Catalunya, a race that is mainly suited to climbers. He’ll then take part in the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix in April.