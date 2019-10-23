Most promising US time triallist Ian Garrison signs with Deceuninck – Quick-Step

The most exciting time trial talent to emerge from the US in recent years has signed with Deceuninck – Quick-Step.

Continuing to earn its reputation as a factory of young talent, the Belgian WorldTour squad will add Ian Garrison to its roster for 2020.

The 21-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Quick-Step after a phenomenal season, which saw him win the US National Time Trial Championships and the silver medal in the under-23 World Championship TT.

Garrison said: “It’s an incredible opportunity to ride with a squad of this level.

“It is something that I have always dreamed of, as I have been a fan of the Wolfpack for a long time and watched them race, so I am excited to be a part of it and learn.

“I am still young at 21 and I want to have a long career and seeing the progress that Deceuninck – Quick-Step helped other young riders make is a big part of my decision and trusting in that they can get the best from me.”

Garrison, from Georgia, began to emerge as a time trial talent in 2016 when he finished third in the Junior World Championship TT in Qatar and has been progressing quickly since.

The following year he joined US development squad Hagens Berman Axeon, where he has remained for the last three seasons.

But it was 2019 when Garrison’s talent became fully evident, when he won the US U23 TT title and followed up a week later by winning the elite national jersey as well.

He will now make the jump to WorldTour level, joining Quick-Step’s wealth of young talent, including Remco Evenepoel, Àlvaro Hodeg and James Knox.

Deceuninck – Quick-Step CEO Patrick Lefevere said: “I am very happy to add another young and talented rider to our roster.

“We are always on the lookout for riders who have potential that we can help to develop, and while Ian has already shown that he can compete with the best, we hope that we can help him become even stronger.

“To win the elite ITT [national] title at such a young age is proof of the fact that he already has the talent and commitment to make it, and we are looking forward to working with him.”