Remco Evenepoel can return to training after delay to recovery

Remco Evenepoel has been given the all clear to return to training after having to take more time off the bike as he had still not recovered fully from his Il Lombardia crash last August

Evenepoel (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) suffered a horrific crash at the Italian Monument after he overcooked a bend on a descent trying to follow Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo) and ended up falling 20 into a ravine below, leaving him with a fractured pelvis and other injuries.

>>> Tom Pidcock posts staggering 5k run time during off-bike training

The 21-year-old had made a return to training at the end of last year, but it was later revealed in January that he needed to take more time off due to the injury not healing fully.

Evenepoel says: “I am obviously really happy that I can get back on my bike and ride again. For now, I have to take it step-by-step and depending on my progress we can decide my future program, but the main thing is I am making progress.”

Deceuninck – Quick-Step doctor, Phil Jansen, said: “The recovery process from a crash of the magnitude that Remco had will always have some ups and downs.

“In the beginning it was all very positive and healing very quickly but then we had a slowing of the process.

“While this was nothing too severe, we had to pause and we are now happy that Remco can continue training and build towards the start of his season. We will have to proceed with caution and it will still be a long road to him being on the start line of a race, but it is now going in the right direction”

Currently, Evenepoel is down to have another go at making his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d’Italia in 2021, but whether he will be in the shape to contest the win is not yet clear.