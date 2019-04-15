Strava stats reveal how gruelling Paris-Roubaix really is

The reputation of Paris-Roubaix is among the most fearsome of all cycling races.

Covering more than 250km and packed with bone-rattling cobbled sectors, it takes something special to even finish the race, let alone compete for the win.

Paris-Roubaix takes its toll on even the most experienced and hardened riders, and Strava gives us an insight into exactly how tough it is.

>>> Watch: Riders’s brutal on-board footage takes you inside Paris-Roubaix 2019

The social media for athletes reveals the relentless pace and phenomenal outputs from the world’s best riders.

Evaldas Šiškevičius had an outstanding day, finishing in the top-10 after he fell well outside of the time cut last year.

The Delko Marseille Provence rider published his ride data on Strava, including his power output.

Šiškevičius held a staggering 304 watt average during his six hours on the bike, hitting a maximum of 1,296w.

That means he held four watts per kilo over the day, hitting a maximum 17w/kg, to take him to a ninth place finish.

Bahrain Merida’s Matej Mohorič also uploaded his info to Strava, after finishing 70th on the day.

The Slovenian held an average heart rate of 145 beats per minute, hitting a maximum of 181bpm.

He rode at an average speed of 41.1km/h over the 250km, reaching a maximum speed of 79.9km/h on the flat roads of northern France.

>>> ‘I have been through hell’: Sep Vanmarcke reflects on bad luck that cost him Paris-Roubaix podium

Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale) finished just outside the top-10 on the day, capping off a brilliantly consistent cobbled Classics campaign for the Belgian.

Riding at 243w for the day and hitting a maximum of 1,236w, Naesen was strong enough to ride to 11th on the day.

He also rode to two Strava top-10s on the ‘Camphin-en-Pévèle to Gruson ‘ and ‘wtc de putters Roubaix 4’ segments – no easy task considering the competition over the years.

The best finisher to upload his ride was Deceuninck – Quick-Step’s Yves Lampaert, who finished third in Roubaix Velodrome.

Lampaert, who rides under the name John Deere on Strava due to his love of tractors, took three King of the Mountains on the road and averaged 42.3km/h all day.