Sunweb switch to white kit for rest of season

Sunweb have announced a new 2020 summer kit, switching out the red and white for black and white for the remainder of the season.

Having switched to red as their main jersey colour in 2019, this new kit is very similar to the original Sunweb kit the team wore during 2017 and 2018, after changing title sponsor from Giant-Alpecin. Going back further, the squad also wore a black and white striped jersey in 2014 as Giant-Shimano.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Sunweb say they are looking for a “fresh restart” as the return of racing looms ahead, the squad planning training camps to get them up to speed for the resumption of the WorldTour calendar.

The team say they had planned to begin rotating spring and summer kits before the coronavirus pandemic struck, with the timing now coinciding with a “restart where [the riders] can hopefully continue doing what we all love the most – racing bikes in beautiful places across the world.”

>>> ‘Mentally, Chris Froome is a force of nature’ – One year on from Tour de France star’s career-threatening crash

The team’s title sponsor, a holiday tour operator, is also looking forward to some sort of return to normal life during its usual peak business period, saying in the press release: “Let’s celebrate the beginning of the summer and enjoy these new opportunities, whilst we adapt to new realities.”

Despite the economic uncertainty surrounding professional cycling, Sunweb are already making plans to strengthen their squad, having offered Ag2r La Mondiale’s Romain Bardet a contract for 2021 after his current deal expires at the end of the year.

The French rider has finished on the Tour de France podium twice and won the king of the mountains classification in 2019.

With Sam Oomen, one of their current crop of climbing talent looking toward the exit door at the end of the year, Sunweb are keen to replenish their ranks, having also lost top riders Warren Barguil and Tom Dumoulin in recent seasons.