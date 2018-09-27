Switzerland and Flanders to host Road World Championships

UCI awards 2021 Track World Championships to Turkmenistan

Switzerland and Flanders in Belgium have been chosen as the hosts of the two Road World Championships after Yorkshire in 2019.

The UCI has awarded a slew of countries the right to host events between 2020 and 2024.

Cantons of Vaud and Valais in Switzerland will host the Road World Championships in 2020.

The races will run through the Rhone valley in the heart of the Alps, so you can expect there to be a fair bit of climbing involved.

The following year the Worlds will move to the cycling-mad region of Flanders, which last hosted the championships in 2002.

While exact details of the course aren’t yet available, the UCI said it would be a “typical Flanders circuit”, which will therefore almost certainly use the regions cobbled climbs.

The sport’s governing body also chose to award Switzerland with the 2024 Road World Championships which will take place alongside the Para-cycling Road World Championships in the country’s German-speaking region, which sits between the Jura and the Alps.

It also revealed the 2021 Track World Championships will be held in Achgabat, Turkmenistan, in one of the world’s largest velodromes with seating for 6,000 people.

This will be the third time the track worlds has been held in Asia.

The UCI also awarded 13 further World Championships for mountain biking, BMX, masters cyclo-cross and Grand Fondo riders, which UCI President David Lappartient said brought the number of competitions awarded today to a record number.

He added: “With the UCI Road World Championships, which will take place in Africa in 2025, several continents are now preparing to welcome UCI Worlds.

“Our 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships which, and this will be a first, will bring together multiple disciplines – road, mountain bike (cross-country Olympic, cross-country Marathon and downhill), track, BMX Racing, Urban Cycling (BMX Freestyle Park, trials and mountain bike Eliminator), para-cycling road and para-cycling track, indoor cycling and Gran Fondo – and transform their host into a true world cycling capital for nearly three weeks, will in principle be awarded at the latest during the next management committee meeting to one of the candidates in contention.”

The 13 other world champions awarded were:

2021 Mountain Bike World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy

2022 Mountain Bike World Championships in Les Gets, France

2024 Mountain Bike World Championships in Vallnord Pal Arinsal, Andorra

2021 UCI BMX World Championships in Papendal, the Netherlands

2019 and 2020 UCI Masters Cyclo-cross World Championships in Mol, Belgium

2020 and 2021 UCI Masters Mountain Bike World Championships in Pra-Loup, France

2021 Gran Fondo World Championships in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovin

2022 Gran Fondo World Championships in Trentino, Italy

2019, 2020 and 2021 UCI Four-cross World Championships in Val di Sole, Italy