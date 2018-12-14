Team Sunweb reveal 2019 kit with a sharp new red look

The German team ditch the black and white for a red theme

Team Sunweb have revealed their kit for the 2019 season, and it’s a fairly drastic change for the German team.

Out goes the black and white look that they’ve kept in various forms since 2014, and in comes a new red and black look.

The jersey, an eye-catching bright red that fades towards black at the bottom, still features the two stripes down the centre of the front and rear which has become a trademark of the team. That’s paired with (the always preferable) black shorts and red socks to match the jersey.

Craft has taken over as kit provider this year, replacing Spanish brand Etxeondo, which has supplied the team for a number of years.

The dramatic new kit comes in with a host of sponsorship changes at the team. While Sunweb remains title sponsor, Giant, a long-term backer of the team, leaves and is replaced by Cervélo as bike sponsor. Giant also provided helmets to the team, however Belgian brand Lazer will now take over as helmet provider. Riders used either Shimano or Giant shoes last season, and it looks as though Shimano will continue as shoe provider as well as componentry for the Cervélo bikes.

Sunweb will be aiming to go one better in 2019 than they did this year at the Grand Tours, where they were able to place Tom Dumoulin in second at the Giro d’Italia and at the Tour de France, won by Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas of Team Sky respectively.

The team haven’t signed any new marquee riders for the new season and will likely continue to build around Dumoulin and Wilco Kelderman for the Grand Tours and Michael Matthews for the sprints and the Classics.