Tom Pidcock crowned E-mountain bike World Champion 

Tom Pidcock has just been crowned E-mountain bike world champion after beating the elite field by a considerable margin.

The Brit has switched from the road to the mountain bike in recent weeks and his continued his domination off road.

After winning the under-23 cross country World Cup round in the Czech Republic earlier this month, Pidcock lined up in the relatively new discipline of E-MTB at the World Championships in Austria on Wednesday (October 7).

Racing against some notable names, including Danish mountain biker Simon Andreassen and cyclocross legend Sven Nys, Pidcock won solo in characteristic fashion, 35 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Pidcock, a cross-discipline star, has had a phenomenal season across the board, finishing on the podium of the cyclocross World Championships at the start of the year, then going on to take a dominant victory at the prestigious Baby Giro on the road.

The 21-year-old also lead the British team at the road World Championships in Imola, his first time in the elite-level event.

After the Worlds Pidcock, who rides for Trinity Racing, Pidcock switched to the MTB for the World Cup in Nove Mesto, picking up victory in the U23 race at his first attempt.

Following the race he said on Instagram: “Wait… What??? From the back to the front and winning my first MTB World Cup. I don’t know how I did that not gonna lie.”

He then followed up with a second MTB World Cup win in the second race at Nove Mesto, before lining up in the E-MTB Worlds in Leogang.

Pidcock, who has signed for Ineos Grenadiers for next year, finished the E-MTB race alone, 35 seconds ahead of France’s Jerome Gilloux.

Before the race, Pidcock posted a video of himself tearing through the course on his Specialized E-bike.