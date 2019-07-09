Julian Alaphilippe’s remarkable 15-month stage winning streak

Julian Alaphalippe’s daring victory on stage three of the Tour de France 2019 continues a remarkable winning streak for the Frenchman.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step puncheur has now won a stage in every race he’s entered for the last 15 months, since the Tour of the Basque Country in April 2018.

Alaphilippe has entered a golden era in the last two seasons, with staggering performances in both stage races and major one-day races.

The 27-year-old started his streak in the Basque Country last April, the opening two stages.

He then went on score a victory in the Critérium du Dauphiné before his breakthrough performance at the 2018 Tour de France, winning two stages and the mountains classification.

Alaphilippe closed out last season by winning the Bristol stage of the Tour of Britain and stage one of the Okolo Slovenska, which he also won overall.

That run of wins continued in early 2019, with Alaphilippe winning a road stage and the individual time trial at the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina.

He then won a stage of Tour Colombia and took two phenomenal wins at Tirreno-Adriatico.

In April, he won a stage of the Tour of the Basque Country before crashing out and went on to another victory at the 2019 Critérium du Dauphiné.

His solo victory on stage three of the Tour continues that run, and Alaphilippe is showing no signs of slowing down.

In between the stage race success, Alaphilippe also won his first monument, Milan-San Remo, and a second Fléche Wallonne.

He currently holds the yellow jersey at the Tour de France 2019, with a 20-second advantage over Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Alaphilippe has dismissed riding for general classification however, vowing to pursue stage wins while potentially defending his 2018 mountains classification title.