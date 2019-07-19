LIVE: Tour de France 2019 stage 13 time trial

Having trouble viewing on mobile? Click here.



The Tour de France takes on another crucial day for the GC contenders on stage 13 with the race’s sole individual time trial.

The race against the clock can make or break a lot of riders’ chances of victory, with many just looking to limit their losses with an eye on the coming mountain stages.

The undulating 27km course in Pau of the stage 13 time trial will not be a pure power course, meaning the climbers should have more of a chance to limit the time losses to the better time trial riders. The course does however represent a good chance for defending champion Geraint Thomas (Ineos) to stamp his authority on the race and close the gap to yellow jersey Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-Quick-Step).

Follow along with live updates of the Tour de France 2019 stage 13 time trial.