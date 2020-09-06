Primož Roglič claims overall lead as Tadej Pogačar wins thrilling Tour de France 2020 stage nine

Primož Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) moved into the overall lead of the Tour de France 2020 after finishing second on stage nine behind Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

The pair were part of a quartet, along with Mikel Landa (Bahrain-McLaren) and Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers), to go clear from the other GC contenders on the final climb of the Col de Marie Blanque, around 18km from the finish. Only Marc Herschi (Sunweb), who had been out front for almost 90km, remained in front of them with less than 20 seconds advantage.

That group eventually caught the lone leader with just under 2km to go, with Hirschi able to regroup to try and contest the final sprint for the line. He sat on the rear of the four GC contenders, who would try and get to the line first for bonus seconds as well as the stage victory, eventually launching his sprint inside 200m to go.

The Swiss went toe-to-toe with Roglič initially, but it was Pogačar who came from behind and was able to hold his speed as Hirschi began to fade.

In the end Pogačar was able to celebrate across the line ad Roglič second, with Hirschi having to take a consolatory third place for all his effort on the final day in the Pyrenees.

Yellow jersey Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) was dropped on the final climb of the Col de Marie Blanque and eventually finished just under a minute behind, dropping to eighth place overall at 1-02.

More to follow…

Results

Tour de France 2020, stage nine: Pau to Laruns (153km)

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates

2. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

3. Marc Hirschi (Sui) Sunweb

General classification after stage nine

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma

2. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos Grenadiers