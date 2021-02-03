Tao Geoghegan Hart will ride Tour de France over Giro d’Italia this season 

Tao Geoghegan Hart has been tempted away from wearing number one at the 2021 Giro d’Italia, as he instead plans to race the Tour de France this year.

The 25-year-old Brit will be making his debut in the French Grand Tour this summer after his unexpected victory in Italy last year.

After designated Ineos Grenadiers leader Geraint Thomas crashed out of the 2020 Giro d’Italia, Geoghegan Hart emerged as victor ahead of Jai Hindley (Sunweb), taking his first Grand Tour title.

In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, London-born Geoghegan Hart said he was 50-50 when deciding between the Giro and the Tour, but added that he wanted a new challenge, and with the blessing of team principal Sir Dave Brailsford, he landed on the Tour.

He said: “It would be incredible to go back [to the Giro] this year with the number one jersey. I understand the significance of that. But I think as a bike racer, to put it bluntly, you can’t see the number on your back.

“Ultimately, I felt I wanted to target something new and different. And yeah, the biggest race in cycling. I think there’s no argument there.”

Ineos have multiple Grand Tour winners to choose from for their 2021 Tour de France line up, as Geoghegan Hart joins Thomas, Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz among the team’s former three-week winners.

With Bernal rumoured to be targeting the Giro d’Italia this year, Ineos could back Thomas or Carapaz to win the yellow jersey, with Geoghegan Hart ready to step in if the road decides.

On leadership at the Tour, Geoghegan Hart said he had not discussed the issue with the Tour and that “it’s not a conversation I’m too interested in.”

But after his win in Italy, Geoghegan Hart is confident he could one day challenge for the top step in Paris: “ I think three-week racing really suits me physiologically, especially that last week.

“I showed in the Giro I was there. I think with that race in mind, that does give me the confidence to dream about trying to challenge for the Tour.”