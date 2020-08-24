Tell us: What is your reaction as Geraint Thomas, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish all miss the Tour de France 2020? 

Since Sir Bradley Wiggins became the first British Tour de France winner in 2012, Britain has been the nation to beat in the Grand Tours.

With the dominance of Chris Froome starting in 2013, followed by the success of Geraint Thomas in 2018, six of the last 10 editions of the Tour have been won by a Brit.

But this year there is a shortage of British leaders, with both Thomas and Froome being left out of the Team Ineos squad, while Bahrain-McLaren have opted not to take Mark Cavendish to the race.

The only two confirmed Brits in the Tour (at the time of writing) are Team Ineos domestique Luke Rowe and Mitchelton-Scott’s Adam Yates.

While Yates has been a yellow jersey contender in the past, the team have asserted that they will only be chasing stage victories and not the general classification.

Hugh Carthy could still ride the Tour with EF Education First, who have yet to announce their squad, but he is likely to work in support of other riders on the team, while Connor Swift may be given a spot to assist Nairo Quintana at Arkéa-Samsic.

It’s not all bad news for British fans however as two rising British riders, Jake Stewart and Matt Walls, have both been offered WorldTour spots for next year.

But does the lack of British leaders in this year’s Tour de France start list mark a turning point for the country’s cycling ambitions?

We want to hear from you, Cycling Weekly readers, to get your thoughts on British riders in the Tour de France.

Is this the end of an era? Will you be following the Tour as closely this year? When will Britain next win the Tour de France?

Answer any of these questions:

1. What is your reaction to Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas and Mark Cavendish not riding the Tour de France?

2. Should Team Ineos have taken a British leader, regardless of form and why?

3. Does the 2020 Tour de France mark the end an era for British riders and why?

4. Will you be following the Tour de France 2020 as closely this year and why?

5. Do you think Britain will win another Tour de France and why?

6. How have British riders inspired you over the last 10 years?

Send us your thoughts – answer any of the questions and we’ll included a selection of answers in an upcoming story.