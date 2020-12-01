This is how you can win Rigoberto Urán’s Tour de France 2020 bike

Have you ever wanted a pro level bike that has ridden 3,000-plus kilometres in the Tour de France?

Well, now you have a chance to win Rigoberto Urán‘s Cannondale SystemSix that he rode to eighths place in the general classification.

You are able to enter a sweepstake to try and win the bike, starting from December 1 and finishing on December 31, available in United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), Austria, France, Germany, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. To enter the competition for free, click here.

The competition is in celebration of what was one of the closest Tours de France we’ve had in years – in such a bizarre and unpleasant year, the Grand Tours really brought some joy to our screens.

The bike is straight from the Champs-Élysées complete with signed race number still fixed to the bike, Shimano Dura-Ace Di2g groupset, Vision Metron 55 race wheels plus a Hollowgram crankset with a Power2max power meter included.

It is built to Urán’s exact measurements but is a 51cm frame and a unique, one-of-a-kind, bike of one of the most popular riders in the WorldTour peloton.

The Colombian climber, affectionately nicknamed Mick Jagger, has been one of the leading Grand Tour riders of his generation with three Grand Tour podiums – two at the Giro d’Italia and one at the Tour de France.

He has been a professional rider since 2007 and has raced for five teams including Team Sky, Quick-Step and his current team, EF Pro Cycling in a very successful career.

Taking nine career victories so far, he isn’t a prolific winner, but the Colombian is a very classy rider with wins at the Tour, the Giro, Tour de Suisse and the Deine Deutschland Tour among others.

The Colombian announced in mid November that he will be renewing his contract with EF Pro Cycling to 2022 and that he hopes to target the Vuelta a España, as it is the only Grand Tour he has not managed to reach to podium.