Wout van Aert sprints to first Tour de France victory on hectic stage 10

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) took his first Tour de France victory from a reduced sprint after the peloton was decimated by cross-winds that cost a number of GC contenders valuable time.

The Belgian took over sprint responsibilities after team-mate Dylan Groenewegen was caught in a group behind, beating Elia Viviani (Deceuninck – Quick-Step) on the line with Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) third.

Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) was the most high-profile casualty of the crosswinds, losing a minute and a half alongside Jakob Fuglsang (Astana), Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo) and Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First) in a substantial shake-up to the overall classification.

Results

Tour de France 2019, stage ten: Saint-Flour to Albi (217.5km)

1. Wout van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 4-49-39

2. Elia Viviani (Ita) Deceuninck – Quick-Step

3. Caleb Ewan (Aus) Lotto-Soudal

4. Michael Matthews (Aus) Sunweb

5. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe

6. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

7. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida

8. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

9. Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r La Mondiale

10. Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC, all at same time

General classification after stage ten

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, in 43-27-15

2. Geraint Thomas (GBr) Ineos, at 1-12

3. Egan Bernal (Col) Ineos, at 1-16

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-27

5. Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 1-45

6. Enric Mas (Esp) Deceuninck – Quick-Step, at 1-46

7. Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-47

8. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 2-04

9. Dan Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates, at 2-09

10. Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo, at 2-32