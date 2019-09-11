Dylan Groenewegen wins again as Matteo Trentin retakes lead on Tour of Britain stage five

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) coasted to victory on the Tour of Britain stage five, taking his third stage win of the race well ahead of second place Matt Walls (Great Britain) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott).

Groenewegen was dropped off comfortably at the front of the bunch in the final 250m of the stage to Birkenhead by his lead out man Mike Teunissen and was able to launch his sprint and hold off those behind to take the win.

Walls, 21, was able to try and follow and jump clear from the rest of the peloton, hanging on for an impressive result ahead of Trentin in third and Cees Bol (Sunweb) in fourth.

Thanks to his third place and four bonus seconds, Trentin was able to regain the overall lead from Mathieu van der Poel who took it yesterday. The Dutchman, whose team had done much of the work on the front in the final half of the race, was only able to finish 14th on the stage and now sits three seconds behind in second place on GC.

More to come…

Results

Tour of Britain 2019, stage five: Birkenhead to Birkenhead (174.1km)

1. Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, in 3-57-31

2. Matt Walls (GBr) Great Britain

3. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

4. Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb

5. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy

6. Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

7. Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos

8. Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy

9. Edoardo Affini (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

10. Mark Cavendish (GBr) Dimension Data, all at same time

General classification after stage five

1. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

2. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus, at 3 seconds

3. Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 10 seconds

4. Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First, at 17 seconds

5. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 18 seconds

6. Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos, at 22 seconds

7. Andrey Amador (CRC) Movistar

8. Armund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma

9. Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin

10. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Ineos, all at same time