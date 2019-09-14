Mathieu van der Poel seals Tour of Britain overall victory with stage eight win

Mathieu van der Poel (Corendon-Circus) sealed overall victory at the 2019 Tour of Britain by sprinting to the stage eight win, edging out Cees Bol (Sunweb) and Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) to take his third stage of the week.

The 24-year-old Dutchman went toe-to-toe with the former European champion Trentin, exchanging the race lead multiple times, before Van der Poel’s two victories on the final couple of stages.

Trentin finishes in second place overall, 17 seconds down, while Jasper De Buyst (Lotto-Soudal) takes third, 50 seconds back.

Results

Tour of Britain 2019, stage eight: Altrincham to Manchester (166km)

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus, in 3-49-26

2. Cees Bol (Ned) Sunweb

3. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott

4. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

5. Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy

6. Sacha Modolo (Ita) EF Education First

7. Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Sunweb

8. Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

9. Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto-Soudal

10. Danilo Wyss (Sui) Dimension Data, all at same time

Final general classification

1. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus, in 29-47-41

2. Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott, at 17 seconds

3. Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 50s

4. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos, at 52s

5. Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin, at 1-01

6. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos, at same time

7. Mike Teunissen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-03

8. Andrey Amador (Crc) Movistar, at 1-04

9. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto-Soudal, at 1-07

10. Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Jumbo-Visma