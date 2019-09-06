Richard Carapaz to miss Tour of Britain after being denied a visa

Richard Carapaz will no longer be riding the Tour of Britain after being denied a visa, his Movistar team have announced.

This year’s Giro d’Italia winner has barely raced since his Grand Tour victory, coming third in the Vuelta a Burgos in August and also participating in the Bretagne Classic at the start of September.

The Ecuadorian had been set to line up for a strong Movistar team alongside Mikel Landa, but will now presumably look for other opportunities as the race days left in the 2019 season tick away.

This would have been Carapaz’s first inclusion in the British stage race, and his last chance to represent Movistar at it, as the 26-year-old will move across to Ineos. Carapaz has become Ineos’ first new rider to join ahead of the 2020 season, signing a three-year deal that calls time on his stint at Movistar, which began in 2016 as a stagiaire.

Movistar announced the news, saying: “Sadly, and despite the Movistar Team following all procedures, Richard Carapaz‘s visa for the Tour of Britain, has not been granted in time for him to travel to the race, Hector Carretero will be replacing the Ecuadorian.”

The Spanish team are currently mounting a GC challenge at their home Grand Tour, the Vuelta a España, with world champion Alejandro Valverde trailing race leader Primož Roglič by 1-52. Nairo Quintana also sits three minutes down after losing time in the individual time trial.

The Vuelta will be Quintana’s last Grand Tour for Movistar after eight seasons with the team, as the Colombian will move to Pro-Continental outfit Arkéa-Samsic for 2020.

It’s been a busy summer of business for Movistar, also losing Mikel Landa to Bahrain-Merida and Jasha Sütterlin off to Sunweb, while Winner Anacona follows Quintana to Arkéa-Samsic. Two of the names coming through the door are Spaniard Enric Mas from Deceuninck – Quick-Step and Gabriel Cullaigh, who steps up to the WorldTour from Wiggins – Le Col.