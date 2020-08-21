Video shows Remco Evenepoel walking already, less than a week after Il Lombardia crash 

Remco Evenpoel has shared video footage of his first steps since his shocking crash at Il Lombardia.

The 20-year-old Belgian star is out for the rest of the 2020 season after he hit a low wall on a bridge and fell into a ravine below.

Evenepoel suffered multiple injuries in the fall including a pelvis fracture and a contusion to his right lung and he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the year.

But the Deceuninck – Quick-Step rider is making surprising progress with his recovery, as he was back on his feet (assisted by crutches) less than a week after the fall.

In a video posted on social media, Evenepoel can be seen taking small steps in his hospital room in Belgium.

He said: “I did a different kind of time trial today…making small steps forward.”

Evenepoel, the European time trial champion, was supposed to be competing in the Belgian National TT Championships on Thursday (August 21), having finished second in the event last year.

The event was instead won by Jumbo-Visma’s Wout van Aert, who put 30 seconds into Hour Record holder Victor Campenaerts (NTT Pro Cycling).

Posting the video of Evenepoel’s first steps, Deceuninck – Quick-Step said: “He should have been racing for glory at the Belgian National Championships this afternoon, but Remco Evenepoel has his own time trial – and knowing his amazing determination and willpower – we are confident he will win it.”

Evenepoel’s crash came in the final 50km of racing during Il Lombardia on Saturday, when the Belgian hit the side of a bridge and fell into the ravine below.

He had been tipped as the favourite to win the race and was riding in the front group at the Italian Monument when the fall happened.

Evenepoel had planned his season around the delayed Giro d’Italia in October, where he was schedule to make his Grand Tour debut, but fans will have to wait until 2021 to see the rising talent in his first three-week race.