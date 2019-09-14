10-year-old boy hit by Vuelta a España team car during stage 19

A 10-year-old boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a team car at the Vuelta a España 2019.

The accident happened at around 1.15pm during stage 19, at the exit of the team vehicle convoy in the start town of Avila, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The child was immediately taken to hospital by official medical services for the Vuelta, with his condition currently unknown.

Local police are currently investigating the incident and gathering evidence. The team the car belonged to is currently also not known.

In a separate incident, the team car of the Euskadi Basque Country – Murias team was involved in a heavy collision on the stage one team time trial of this year’s Vuelta a España.

The car was following the team’s riders on the course, beeping as it sped round a corner, losing control and crashing into a wall.

Today, the Spanish Grand Tour continues with the final mountain day on stage 20 from Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos before tomorrow’s processional stage 21 into Madrid.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) leads the general classification by a couple of minutes to world champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and is expected to survive any late attacks to seal his first Grand Tour victory.