Tadej Pogačar solos to remarkable stage 20 victory as he seals Vuelta a España podium

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) pulled off yet another remarkable performance at the Vuelta a España 2019, solo-ing to a third stage victory to reclaim a podium place on stage 20.

The 20-year-old Slovenian attacked with 38km, soon sweeping up breakaway riders and gaining a gap of more than a minute and a half to his GC rivals.

While attacks came in behind, Pogačar maintained his advantage, solo-ing over the final competitive kilometres of this year’s Spanish Grand Tour to seal both the stage victory and a spot alongside his compatriot Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium in Madrid.

Roglič survived the final day to all but seal his first Grand Tour victory, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) defending his second place overall with a second place finish on the stage a minute and a half behind Pogačar.

Roglič finished nine seconds further behind, with Quintana and López 15 seconds behind.





Results

Vuelta a España 2019, stage 20: Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos (190.4km)

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 5-16-40

2. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 1-32

3. Rafał Majka (Pol) Movistar

4. Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida, all at same time

5. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-41

6. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First, at 1-49

7. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida, at same time

8. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 1-56

9. Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-59

10. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb, at same time

General classification after stage 20

1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 80-18-54

2. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 2-33

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 2-55

4. Nairo Quintana (Esp) Movistar, at 3-46

5. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 4-48

6. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 7-33

7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb, at 10-04

8. Carl Frederik Hagen (Nor) Lotto-Soudal, at 12-54

9. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar, at 22-27

10. Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott, at 22-34