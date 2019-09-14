Tadej Pogačar solos to remarkable stage 20 victory as he seals Vuelta a España podium

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) pulled off yet another remarkable performance at the Vuelta a España 2019, solo-ing to a third stage victory to reclaim a podium place on stage 20.
The 20-year-old Slovenian attacked with 38km, soon sweeping up breakaway riders and gaining a gap of more than a minute and a half to his GC rivals.
While attacks came in behind, Pogačar maintained his advantage, solo-ing over the final competitive kilometres of this year’s Spanish Grand Tour to seal both the stage victory and a spot alongside his compatriot Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on the podium in Madrid.
Roglič survived the final day to all but seal his first Grand Tour victory, with Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) defending his second place overall with a second place finish on the stage a minute and a half behind Pogačar.
Roglič finished nine seconds further behind, with Quintana and López 15 seconds behind.
Full report and race results to follow…
Results
Vuelta a España 2019, stage 20: Arenas de San Pedro to Plataforma de Gredos (190.4km)
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, in 5-16-40
2. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 1-32
3. Rafał Majka (Pol) Movistar
4. Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida, all at same time
5. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 1-41
6. Sergio Higuita (Col) EF Education First, at 1-49
7. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida, at same time
8. Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar, at 1-56
9. Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott, at 1-59
10. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb, at same time
General classification after stage 20
1. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, in 80-18-54
2. Alejandro Valverde (Esp) Movistar, at 2-33
3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, at 2-55
4. Nairo Quintana (Esp) Movistar, at 3-46
5. Miguel Ángel López (Col) Astana, at 4-48
6. Rafał Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 7-33
7. Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Sunweb, at 10-04
8. Carl Frederik Hagen (Nor) Lotto-Soudal, at 12-54
9. Marc Soler (Esp) Movistar, at 22-27
10. Mikel Nieve (Esp) Mitchelton-Scott, at 22-34