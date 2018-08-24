Vuelta a España 2018 stage one time trial start times

Our first glimpses of form, or otherwise, will be in an 8 kilometre time trial on Saturday

The Vuelta a España 2018 kicks off on Saturday with an 8 kilometre time trial in Málaga.

The profile of the course is predominately flat – though there’s a short and sharp climb around half way.

The short distance of the course means large gaps in the overall are unlikely to emerge – but we should still see some flashes of form, or otherwise, emerge.

First rider to roll off the ramp will be Jorge Cubero Galvez (Burgos BH) at 17:26 CET, whilst an early look at the the general contenders will arrive with Richie Porte (BMC Racing), wearing number 19 at 17:44.

Most of the GC hopefuls are clustered towards the end of the proceedings.

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) makes a start at 20:16, hoping to embark upon a journey that will see him better his final placing at the Giro d’Italia.

Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates) heads off at 20:13 – again looking to make up for a less than ideal Giro that saw him skip the Tour de France.

Team Sky’s joint leaders David De La Cruz and Michal Kwiatkowski roll down the ramp at 20:19 and 19.57 respectively, with Nairo Quintana (Movistar) likely looking to minimise TT loses at 20:20.

Since defending champion Chris Froome (Team Sky) has opted for the Tour of Britain over the Spanish race, last year’s runner up Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) will be off last – beginning his comeback from a crash at the Tour de France at 20:21.

Vuelta a España 2018 stage one course

Riders will roll out towards the coast, make a U-turn, and follow the flat roads along the beach on the Paseo Maritimo Pablo Ruiz Picasso.

Shortly after a sharp left, at 4.2 km, there’s the 1 km drag at 5.5 per cent – at the top of which is Castillo de Gibralfaro.

A tunnel takes riders back to the centre, where there’s a roundabout before they hit straight roads at Paseo del Parque, before the finish on the Plaza de la Constitución.

Vuelta a España 2018 stage one time trial – all start times in CET

1 Jorge Cubero Galvez (Spa) Burgos BH 17:26:00

2 Nans Peters (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 17:27:00

3 Johann Van Zyl (RSA) Dimension Data 17:28:00

4 Nelson Andres Soto Martinez (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17:29:00

5 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17:30:00

6 Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17:31:00

7 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 17:32:00

8 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 17:33:00

9 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team Sunweb 17:34:00

10 Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:35:00

11 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 17:36:00

12 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17:37:00

13 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 17:38:00

14 Simone Petilli (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 17:39:00

15 Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 17:40:00

16 Mickael Delage (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17:41:00

17 Alex Edmondson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17:42:00

18 Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Katusha-Alpecin 17:43:00

19 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 17:44:00

20 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Team Sky 17:45:00

21 Andrey Amador (CRc) Movistar Team 17:46:00

22 Luka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 17:47:00

23 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos BH 17:48:00

24 Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale 17:49:00

25 Stephen Cummings (GBr) Dimension Data 17:50:00

26 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 17:51:00

27 Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17:52:00

28 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 17:53:00

29 Jan Hirt (Cze) Astana Pro Team 17:54:00

30 Floris De Tier (Bel) LottoNL-Jumbo 17:55:00

31 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb 17:56:00

32 Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal 17:57:00

33 Laurens De Plus (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 17:58:00

34 Pierre Rolland (Fra) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 17:59:00

35 Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:00:00

36 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 18:01:00

37 Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18:02:00

38 Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ 18:03:00

39 Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 18:04:00

40 Ian Boswell (USA) Katusha-Alpecin 18:05:00

41 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team 18:06:00

42 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 18:07:00

43 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 18:08:00

44 Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) Bahrain-Merida 18:09:00

45 Pablo Torres Muiño (Spa) Burgos BH 18:10:00

46 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18:11:00

47 Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Eri) Dimension Data 18:12:00

48 Cristian Rodriguez Martin (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:13:00

49 Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18:14:00

50 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18:15:00

51 Nikita Stalnov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 18:16:00

52 Thomas Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 18:17:00

53 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb 18:18:00

54 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18:19:00

55 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 18:20:00

56 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18:21:00

57 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:22:00

58 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 18:23:00

59 Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 18:24:00

60 Marc Sarreau (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:25:00

61 Michael Albasini (Swi) Mitchelton-Scott 18:26:00

62 Tiago Machado (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 18:27:00

63 Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team 18:28:00

64 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Team Sky 18:29:00

65 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Movistar Team 18:30:00

66 Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 18:31:00

67 Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Burgos BH 18:32:00

68 Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18:33:00

69 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data 18:34:00

70 Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:35:00

71 Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18:36:00

72 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18:37:00

73 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team 18:38:00

74 Sepp Kuss (USA) LottoNL-Jumbo 18:39:00

75 Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb 18:40:00

76 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 18:41:00

77 Michael Mørkøv (Den) Quick-Step Floors 18:42:00

78 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 18:43:00

79 Jay McCarthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe 18:44:00

80 Valerio Conti (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 18:45:00

81 Markel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 18:46:00

82 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 18:47:00

83 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 18:48:00

84 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 18:49:00

85 Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team 18:50:00

86 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 18:51:00

87 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team 18:52:00

88 Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 18:53:00

89 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH 18:54:00

90 Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 18:55:00

91 Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Dimension Data 18:56:00

92 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 18:57:00

93 Stephane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 18:58:00

94 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 18:59:00

95 Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team 19:00:00

96 Danny van Poppel (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19:01:00

97 Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb 19:02:00

98 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19:03:00

99 Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick-Step Floors 19:04:00

100 Daniel Moreno (Spa) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19:05:00

101 Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 19:06:00

102 Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19:07:00

103 Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19:08:00

104 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19:09:00

105 Damien Howson (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 19:10:00

106 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 19:11:00

107 Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19:12:00

108 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 19:13:00

109 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 19:14:00

110 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19:15:00

111 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos BH 19:16:00

112 Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19:17:00

113 Benjamin King (USA) Dimension Data 19:18:00

114 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19:19:00

115 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19:20:00

116 Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19:21:00

117 Pello Bilbao (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19:22:00

118 Lars Boom (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 19:23:00

119 Michael Storer (Aus) Team Sunweb 19:24:00

120 Bjorg Lambrecht (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19:25:00

121 Kasper Asgreen (Den) Quick-Step Floors 19:26:00

122 Simon Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19:27:00

123 Rafal Majka (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 19:28:00

124 Edward Ravasi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 19:29:00

125 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19:30:00

126 Léo Vincent (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 19:31:00

127 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott 19:32:00

128 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 19:33:00

129 Nicolas Roche (Irl) BMC Racing Team 19:34:00

130 Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Sky 19:35:00

131 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 19:36:00

132 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain-Merida 19:37:00

133 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos BH 19:38:00

134 Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 19:39:00

135 Igor Anton (Spa) Dimension Data 19:40:00

136 Sergio Pardilla Bellon (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 19:41:00

137 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 19:42:00

138 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 19:43:00

139 Omar Fraile (Spa) Astana Pro Team 19:44:00

140 George Bennett (NZl) LottoNL-Jumbo 19:45:00

141 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 19:46:00

142 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 19:47:00

143 Enric Mas (Spa) Quick-Step Floors 19:48:00

144 Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 19:49:00

145 Davide Formolo (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 19:50:00

146 Daniel Martin (Irl) UAE Team Emirates 19:51:00

147 Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo 19:52:00

148 Georg Preidler (Aut) Groupama-FDJ 19:53:00

149 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 19:54:00

150 José Gonçalves (Por) Katusha-Alpecin 19:55:00

151 Joey Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team 19:56:00

152 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 19:57:00

153 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 19:58:00

154 Ion Izagirre (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 19:59:00

155 José Mendes (Por) Burgos BH 20:00:00

156 Alexandre Geniez (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 20:01:00

157 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Dimension Data 20:02:00

158 Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20:03:00

159 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20:04:00

160 Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country-Murias 20:05:00

161 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 20:06:00

162 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo 20:07:00

163 Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Sunweb 20:08:00

164 Victor Campenaerts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20:09:00

165 Elia Viviani (Ita) Quick-Step Floors 20:10:00

166 Rigoberto Uran (Col) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale 20:11:00

167 Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe 20:12:00

168 Fabio Aru (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20:13:00

169 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 20:14:00

170 Benjamin Thomas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 20:15:00

171 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 20:16:00

172 Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Katusha-Alpecin 20:17:00

173 Rohan Dennis (Aus) BMC Racing Team 20:18:00

174 David De La Cruz (Spa) Team Sky 20:19:00

175 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 20:20:00

176 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 20:21:00