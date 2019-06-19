Where to watch Tour de France 2019: live TV guide

The 2019 Tour de France takes place over July 6-28 and there will be daily coverage as well as highlights. Eurosport and ITV will be broadcasting live coverage of each stage, in addition to analysis and highlights programmes.

Live coverage can be found on Eurosport 1, with start-to-finish footage every day generally starting at around midday. ITV4’s live coverage is yet to be confirmed.

For those not willing watch every minute of the 3,479.3 kilometre race, make sure you’re around for the sharp end of stages, with most stages finishing at around 5pm.

There will also be highlights programmes going out each evening on both Eurosport and ITV4.

The 2019 Tour starts on Saturday, July 6 with the Grand Départ in Brussles, before moving on to the Pyrenees – and then the Alps.

Tour de France 2019 TV Guide

Stage Date Coverage 
1 Saturday, July 6 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 10.45am-4.15pm (live), 11.30pm-12.30am (highlights)
2 Sunday, July 7 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1:  1.15-4pm (live),  11.30pm-12.30am (highlights)
3 Monday, July 8 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1:  11am-5pm (live), 11.30pm-12.30am (highlights)
4 Tuesday, July 9 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1:  11am-4.45pm (live), 11.30pm-12.30am (highlights)
5 Wednesday, July 10 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1:  12-5pm (live), 11.30pm-12.30am (highlights)
6 Thursday, July 11 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 12-5pm (live), 11.30pm-12.30am (highlights)
7 Friday, July 12 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1:  10am-4.15pm (live), 11.30pm-12.30am (highlights)
8 Saturday, July 13 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 10.45am-4.30pm (live), 11.30pm-12.30am (highlights)
9 Sunday, July 14 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 11.45am-4.45pm (live), 8-9pm (highlights)
Rest Day Monday, July 15
10 Tuesday, July 16 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 11am-5pm (live), 11am-12am (highlights)
11 Wednesday, July 17 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 12.15-5pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
12 Thursday, July 18 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 10.30am-4.45pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
13 Friday, July 19 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 12.45-5pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
14 Saturday, July 20 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1:  12-4.30pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
15 Sunday, July 21 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 10.45am-4.30pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
Rest Day Monday, July 22
16 Tuesday, July 23 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1:   12-4.45pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
17 Wednesday, July 24 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 11-4.45pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
18 Thursday, July 25 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 10am-4.45pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
19 Friday, July 26 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 12.30-4.45pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
20 Saturday, July 27 ITV4: TBC (live), 7-8pm (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 12.15-5pm (live), 11pm-12am (highlights)
21 Sunday, July 28 ITV: TBC (live), TBC (highlights)
Eurosport 1: 4.45-8.45pm (live), 10.30pm-12am (highlights)

 