Where to watch Tour de France 2019: live TV guide

The 2019 Tour de France takes place over July 6-28 and there will be daily coverage as well as highlights. Eurosport and ITV will be broadcasting live coverage of each stage, in addition to analysis and highlights programmes.

Live coverage can be found on Eurosport 1, with start-to-finish footage every day generally starting at around midday. ITV4’s live coverage is yet to be confirmed.

For those not willing watch every minute of the 3,479.3 kilometre race, make sure you’re around for the sharp end of stages, with most stages finishing at around 5pm.

There will also be highlights programmes going out each evening on both Eurosport and ITV4.

The 2019 Tour starts on Saturday, July 6 with the Grand Départ in Brussles, before moving on to the Pyrenees – and then the Alps.

>> Tour de France 2019 route

Tour de France 2019 TV Guide