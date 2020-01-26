Watch: Tour Down Under 2020 stage six highlights

The final stage six of the 2020 Tour Down Under was set up perfectly for a scintillating GC battle to crown the winner.

Defending champion Daryl Impey (Mitchelton-Scott) had overturned Richie Porte’s initial race lead by gaining bonus seconds at intermediate sprints and now led the Trek-Segafredo rider by two seconds.

The 151.5km stage six route starting from McLaren Vale was backloaded with the day’s entertainment. Following a circuit featuring two intermediate sprints at Snapper Point, the peloton would climb Willunga Hill twice, the second time being the summit finish of the stage.

The first category climb is 3.7km in length with an average gradient of 6.8 per cent. Whoever’s legs proved strongest up the second ascent would surely win the ochre jersey.