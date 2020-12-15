Zwift announces sponsorship of L39ION of LA racing team 

Zwift has announced a multi-year sponsorship of L39ION of LA, the exciting emerging race team run by Justin Williams.

Both Zwift and L39ION were founded in LA and will be teaming up to try and promote diversity in cycling.

The sponsorship will run through to the end of 2022, as team founder Williams has big plans for the outfit.

Zwift has already been pushing for equality between men and women’s cycling, most recently hosting the first cycling e-sports World Championships with equal opportunities for all competitors, but the company is now hoping to also push for racial equality as well.

Cory Williams, who races for L39ION, represented the US in the Zwift Worlds.

He said: “I’m stoked to have the support of Zwift.

“Like L39ION, Zwift isn’t afraid to challenge the norm. We’ve seen them do great things to promote women’s cycling – offering complete gender parity for all competition. I’m excited that they share the same ambition to promote increased diversity as well.

‘Thanks to Zwift and the UCI Cycling e-sports World Championships, Cory was able to represent the USA for the very first time – that’s big! Zwift will give us a platform to take our mission to a global audience and we’re excited to work together spreading the L39ION mission to the world, and for us to help Zwift deliver on their goals on diversity and inclusion.”

Williams recently spokes to Cycling Weekly to share his ambitions for the future.

Zwift CEo Eric Min said: “L39ION is just a fantastic force of energy that aligns so well with our brand, I couldn’t be happier to partner with the team.

“This is far more than a sponsorship deal, we have big plans to collaborate and deliver increased diversity and inclusion within cycling. Justin is one of the most influential figures in the sport and we have the platform to help him deliver his message to a global audience.”

To celebrate the sponsorship, Zwift and L39ION will be hosting social rides – sign up here.

The rides will be taking place on December 22.