Rapha launches new detachable women’s bib shorts

Rapha finally unveils a pee stop ready pair of bib shorts for women

Rapha has released two new pairs of women’s cycling shorts, both featuring a new and redeveloped chamois, whilst the race ready bibs also come with a new detachable strap to finally allow for Rapha comfort with easy toilet breaks.

The new chamois has been three years in development, following testing by 38 different riders, covering over 15,000 kilometres.

The multi-thickness pads come in two different sizes, with a seamless construction that aims to eliminate chafing, plus a pre-moulded shape for optimal support. The dual-density foam is softer at the front, and firmer over the sit bones.

The Souplesse Detachable Bib Shorts come with a self-centering magnetic clasp, which can be unclipped without removing a jersey, and dropped at the back for quick comfort breaks.

The design shares some similarities with the women’s Specialized SL Pro bib shorts which won an Editor’s Choice award in 2017.

Tested by the Canyon SRAM race team, it’s a race short designed for high tempo riding, and uses a thin layer of high-density foam whilst soft fabric over the legs offers compression and comfort and bonded seams aim to cut down on chafing.

Also on offer within the new line-up are the Rapha Cargo Bib Shorts, with ample pockets designed to cut down on the amount of clutter weighing down jersey pockets.

There’s deep pockets at the lower back, as per a jersey, as well as on the legs, with lightweight mesh covering which is ideal if you’re avoiding squishing a banana or that coffee-shop-cake wrapped in a napkin.

Lightweight material is designed to be used in high temperatures, thanks to a version of the top end ‘Shadow’ fabric, which is wind and water resistant whilst being quick drying.

The chamois is designed for all day wear, with a highly breathable mesh upper which will work well if and when a jersey needs to be unzipped.

Both pairs of bib shorts come in at £195, and are on sale now.