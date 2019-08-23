Ribble launch new ‘thoroughbred’ cyclocross race bike

British brand Ribble has massively changed over the last few years, moving away from its ‘best bargain deals’ persona to a desirable bike brand in a very short space of time.

This new approach has been rubber stamped by its latest launch of a fully dedicated cyclocross bike to round out its rather large range: the Ribble CX SL.

The new racing bike is only available in the carbon version currently, but in three builds and a frameset.

As you can see from the photos the new bike follows what is becoming a classic look for the latest Ribble bikes – that slender, squared drop rear stay and integrated handlebars and stem seemingly cut into the headtube.

Ribble say it’s a carbon monocoque construction blended with Toray’s T1000 and T800 carbon fibre for less weight and high strength. It has used a ‘advanced monocoque mould’ with EPS inner core system that is said to help structural consistency that eliminates the needs for extra material inside the frame.

That construction with its ‘race proven’ geometry is said to provide razor sharp handling, control and stability, ideal for off roading.

An oversized BB and box section chainstay helps effective power transfer to the wheels as well as a tapered fork steerer and oversized headtube and fork combo should help front end stiffness when out of the saddle according to Ribble.

The new Ribble CX SL is compatible with its own Level 5 integrated carbon cockpit, which the British brand says is 40 per cent more aerodynamically efficient that than a standard bar and stem combination.

>>> Buy now: Ribble CX SL from £1299

You can buy the Ribble CX SL as a frameset for £1299, or complete in three different builds.

CX SL Sport builds start from £1599 with SRAM Apex 1x, CX SL Enthusiast builds are from £1999 with SRAM Rival 1x or the Pro build with Shimano Ultegra Di2 from £3249, the middle and upper builds coming with the Level 5 cockpit.

We’ll have a bike in soon for review, so do check back with us for an update on how the bike performs.