Smiling and waving at other riders isn't just about etiquette, it could make you a better cyclist - here's how

Yes, it's polite, but there's another reason why you should always smile (and wave) at other riders

Julian Alaphilippe waving and smiling as he rides through a crowd of cycling fans
(Image credit: Getty Images/ David Ramos)
Hannah Bussey
By Hannah Bussey
published

Most of us have busy lives, packing in cycling alongside work, family commitments and more - making 'quick wins' extremely inviting. But, do they work? In our weekly series we speak to cyclists of all kinds, to find out what one change they've made that's helped to make them a better bike rider - and ask - will it work for you? 

The traditional 'nod, smile and wave' when passing other cyclists can become a divisive topic. Some riders believe it's a principle of etiquette that should never be forgone, while others may drop the wave pending the situation. 

