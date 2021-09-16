Spanish pro launches social media tirade after race disqualification for illegal riding position

Jon Aberasturi adopted the prohibited 'super tuck' position during stage two of the Tour de Luxembourg

Jon Aberasturi disqualified
(Image credit: Getty Images)

By

Jon Aberasturi took to Twitter to share his frustration at being disqualified from the Tour de Luxembourg, after he was seen using the ‘super tuck’ position during stage two. 

The riding position, aimed at improving aerodynamics, is one of those that was banned by the UCI on April 1 this year due to safety concerns.

The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider therefore won't start the third stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, and he has also been handed a 500 Swiss franc fine for adopting the prohibited position. To make matters worse, the 32-year-old has had 15 points deducted from his UCI rankings, which he vehemently challenged the race jury on on Twitter.

See more

Aberasturi wrote: “Tomorrow I will not start at the Tour of Luxembourg thanks to an incompetent judge who needs to have his glasses checked. The disqualification due to confusion over the famous ‘bichobola’ [a Spanish slang term for the super tuck that means woodlouse] position. 

"Thanks UCI. Once again… taking care of the most important details.”

The Spaniard had hoped to complete the five-day Tour de Luxembourg, though that has now been cut short due to the jury's verdict. Racing in his first event since the Vuelta a España, Aberasturi leaves his current team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA at the end of the year to join Trek-Segaredo. 

>>> ‘Should I take the risk?’: Patrick Lefevere favours Fabio Jakobsen over Mark Cavendish for Tour de France 2022, as contract negotiations continue

Aberaturi also isn't included in Spain's provisional eight-man World Championships road race team, which is on Sunday 26 September. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.