Spanish pro launches social media tirade after race disqualification for illegal riding position

Jon Aberasturi took to Twitter to share his frustration at being disqualified from the Tour de Luxembourg, after he was seen using the ‘super tuck’ position during stage two.

The riding position, aimed at improving aerodynamics, is one of those that was banned by the UCI on April 1 this year due to safety concerns.

The Caja Rural-Seguros RGA rider therefore won't start the third stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, and he has also been handed a 500 Swiss franc fine for adopting the prohibited position. To make matters worse, the 32-year-old has had 15 points deducted from his UCI rankings, which he vehemently challenged the race jury on on Twitter.

Mañana no tomaré la salida en el @skodatour gracias a un juez incompetente o que necesita graduarse las gafas. La descalificación viene por confusión en la famosa posición de 'bichobola'.Gracias @uci_cycling una vez más... cuidando los detalles más importantes!!! pic.twitter.com/bNv3ILb2snSeptember 15, 2021 See more

Aberasturi wrote: “Tomorrow I will not start at the Tour of Luxembourg thanks to an incompetent judge who needs to have his glasses checked. The disqualification due to confusion over the famous ‘bichobola’ [a Spanish slang term for the super tuck that means woodlouse] position.

"Thanks UCI. Once again… taking care of the most important details.”

The Spaniard had hoped to complete the five-day Tour de Luxembourg, though that has now been cut short due to the jury's verdict. Racing in his first event since the Vuelta a España, Aberasturi leaves his current team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA at the end of the year to join Trek-Segaredo.

Aberaturi also isn't included in Spain's provisional eight-man World Championships road race team, which is on Sunday 26 September.